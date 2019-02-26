L-G running ‘circus’ of transfer, posting of officers, says Sisodia

Presenting the “report card of not just the Lieutenant-Governor but Prime Minister Narendra Modi too”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Delhi Assembly on Monday that Raj Niwas was “running a circus of transfer and posting of officers” since it controlled services.

Mr. Sisidia, also the Finance Minister, presented the status report of the Delhi government’s Outcome Budget 2018-2019 in the House on Monday.

He then like last year gave the House the “report card” of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal as well.

“There is a circus going on since August 4, 2016, when the L-G office said they are the sole incharge of services. In the past 30 months, Delhi has seen four Chief Secretaries and the Chief Minister finds out about the appointment through the media. Senior officers of important departments are being transferred in quick succession intentionally. All this is to cripple the functioning of the government,” said Mr. Sisodia.

He said the L-G had “shuffled officers like a pack of playing cards”.

The Minister said there had been seven Principal Secretaries of the Environment Department in the past two-and-a-half years. Similarly, the Urban Development Department had seen eight Principal Secretaries, he said.

He added that a large number of vacancies in the government were not being filled by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), which answers to the L-G and not the elected government.

“There are 4,000 posts in the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services cadre that are vacant. A total of 157 posts of patwaris, 36 posts of kanungos, 5,309 posts of teachers in schools and 386 posts of lecturers in Delhi University colleges fully funded by Delhi government are vacant. There is no word from the L-G when these will be filled,” he said.

Control of services row

The AAP government and the Centre have been fighting a legal battle over who controls services in Delhi since the Centre put out a notification in May 2015 saying that services would also be under its control, in addition to law and order, police and land.

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court hearing the matter had sent the issue to a three-judge Bench on February 14.