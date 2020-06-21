L-G rolls back institutional quarantine order

A day after announcing five-day mandatory institutional quarantine in the national capital, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order on Saturday.

The Friday order was vehemently opposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the first session of a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday morning. This was followed by another meeting at 5 p.m. where the DDMA approved recommendations of a high-level expert committee for fixing rates charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds and ICUs with and without ventilator support.

The Delhi government later issued an order capping maximum per day package rates for COVID-19-related treatment in private hospitals in the range of ₹8,000 to ₹18,000.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” Mr. Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

‘Arbitrary decision’

Earlier, in his capacity as the chairperson of the DDMA, Mr. Baijal had ordered that the five-day institutional quarantine would mandatorily apply to each case currently under home quarantine. An estimated 80% of the infected patients in the city are under home isolation. The Delhi government had called the decision “arbitrary” and asked for it to be reconsidered.

After the evening meeting, the Raj Niwas issued a statement saying all individuals who are positive would be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, the severity and the presence of co-morbidities.

Simultaneously, it also said, physical assessment will be done whether adequate facilities for home isolation like minimum two rooms and separate toilet exists so that the family members and neighbours are protected.

“If adequate facility for home isolation exists and the person on clinical assessment does not require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility [hotels etc.] or can opt for home isolation,” the Raj Niwas said.

“Those who are in home isolation should follow the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and should stay in touch with healthcare providers so that if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to the COVID hospitals,” it said.

Mr. Sisodia tweeted, “All apprehensions of L-G sir regarding home isolation were resolved in the SDMA meeting and now the system of home isolation will continue. We thank L-G sir for this.”