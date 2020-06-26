L-G revokes order on mandatory assessment at COVID care centres

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, on Thursday revoked the order of mandatory assessment of COVID-19-positive persons at COVID care centres (CCS), following stiff resistance from the Aam Aadmi Party government over the week.

Now, only those COVID-19 patients who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and do not have other medical conditions would be required to be shifted to CCS and other quarantine facilities.

The modification in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for home isolation of COVID-19 patients was approved at the DDMA meeting chaired by Mr. Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP welcomes decision

The latest reversal comes days after the L-G rolled back his directive of mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients last Saturday. The CCS assessment guideline had come into effect last Saturday only and was strongly opposed by the AAP government, which said it will burden the administrative and healthcare set-up in the Capital.

“We are happy that the Central government has accepted our request. Now if a person tests positive, a medical team will visit their house and if their condition is fine and their residence has facilities then the person will be home quarantined,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also attended the meeting, said during a videoconference.

According to Raj Niwas, Thursday’s meeting was held following the “guidance” from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting last Sunday.

“The patient will be allowed home isolation if, as per the assessment of home isolation team sent by the District Surveillance Officer, he is mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic and has a residence of two rooms or a separate room and a separate toilet. They will also be provided a contact number for any consultation required by them along with details of CATS Ambulance for transfer to hospital in case symptoms develop,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

If a patient has moderate/severe symptoms with co-morbidities, he/she will be transferred to the CCC/hospital, Raj Niwas stated.