L-G revives 126 ‘lapsed’ posts in govt. schools, Sisodia says ‘bunch of lies’

February 05, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved reviving 126 positions of principals and deputy education officers in Delhi government schools, which had “lapsed” as they had been lying vacant for over two years, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The officials added that the posts had lapsed due to the Delhi government’s inaction, leading to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hitting out at the claim and calling it a “new bunch of lies”.

Mr. Sisodia, in an official statement, said that the claim was an attempt at hiding the fact that the Centre and the L-G’s office have “stalled the appointment of principals in Delhi government schools for more than seven years”.

Raj Niwas officials also stated that the L-G has put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principals and Deputy Education Officer “as proposed by the Education Department”, as these were lying vacant for more than five years.

“These 370 posts, 126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts, were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules by the Directorate of Education from the year 2013-14 to 2019,” they added.

Mr. Sisodia responded by saying that the Services Department had been “unconstitutionally taken away” from the purview of the elected Delhi government in 2015 and handed over to the L-G, who is thus responsible for the said appointments.

“For reasons best known to the L-G’s office, these appointments were not allowed to happen on one pretext or the other. So much so, that the Education Minister, understanding the pain of running the schools without principals, held a series of meetings with the Services Department but they were under direct instructions to not expedite the process,” the Deputy CM added.

He noted that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi welcomes the revival of the 126 posts “after repeated efforts of the Education Minister”. However, he added that the L-G should mention a date by when the remaining 244 posts will be revived, unless the latter is “playing politics again”.

“Lastly, we urge the L-G to stop playing dirty politics. First, he has stalled foreign travel of teachers to attend training in Finland, and now he wants to abolish 244 posts of school principals under the false claim of reviving 126 posts,” said Mr. Sisodia.

