L-G reviews ways to curb faecal sludge in drains

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the problem of faecal sludge in drains and violation of construction and demolition material disposal rules in the city

The meeting was convened by the chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, Bhure Lal. It was attended by representatives from several government departments.

“In Delhi, nearly 50% of the population is dependent on on-site sanitation systems like septic tanks, especially in the periphery of the city. These septic tanks are cleaned using private operators and the faecal sludge is often dumped in the drains. Nearly four million litres of septage/faecal sludge is collected a day,” a statement from Raj Niwas said.

“It was decided that all vacuum tankers must be registered and should have GPS so that their movement can be tracked,” the statement said further.