L-G reviews ways to curb faecal sludge in drains

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the problem of faecal sludge in drains and violation of construction and demolition material disposal rules in the city
The meeting was convened by the chairman of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, Bhure Lal. It was attended by representatives from several government departments.
“In Delhi, nearly 50% of the population is dependent on on-site sanitation systems like septic tanks, especially in the periphery of the city. These septic tanks are cleaned using private operators and the faecal sludge is often dumped in the drains. Nearly four million litres of septage/faecal sludge is collected a day,” a statement from Raj Niwas said.
“It was decided that all vacuum tankers must be registered and should have GPS so that their movement can be tracked,” the statement said further.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor