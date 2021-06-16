L-G reviews water supply situation, requirements

New Delhi

16 June 2021 23:28 IST

‘Use technology to detect leakages’

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the existing water supply situation, projected requirements, steps being taken to augment Delhi’s domestic water availability and requirements of other States.

According to administrative sources, Mr. Baijal presided over a presentation made by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) related figures projects being undertaken with regards to the setting up of STPs and WTPs and the rejuvenation of waterbodies.

Groundwater recharge, use of recycled water and rainwater harvesting were also reviewed during the presentation made by the DJB.

Advertising

Advertising

“Reiterating that management of water in terms of wastage, leakage and distribution is an important area that could largely address supply constraints, the L-G advised the Delhi Jal Board to incentivise water saving and deincentivise wastage by adopting differential pricing,” sources said.

“He suggested that technology be used for detecting leakages in pipelines and the same be speedily plugged. Immediately addressing the wastage of water by tankers was also stressed upon,” sources also stated.