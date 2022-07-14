L-G reviews traffic managment in Capital, shares directives

He asks officials to ensure least manual intervention for enforcement and challans

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday issued instructions to install timer displays and electronic signages indicating speed limits at all traffic signal points across the Capital.

Mr. Saxena gave the directions during a review of traffic management in the city where he underlined the importance of seamless traffic flow in the city with least manual intervention for enforcement and challans.

“Agreeing with the approach of more focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution, the L-G also directed that the deployment of personnel at traffic points be made available in the public domain for commuters and citizens to know as to which particular traffic personnel is deployed at a particular point on a day,” Raj Niwas stated.

Listing the names and contact numbers of the traffic personnel deployed, along the lines of what the MCD had done recently in relation to its sanitation staff, could be posted on the traffic portal of the Delhi Police, the L-G was quoted as having said.

The LG also underlined the importance of posting similar details of the beat staff on duty.

“The L-G asked for all traffic signals in the city to have timer displays and instructed that the number of electronic signage indicating speed limits be increased and installed across the city,” the Raj Niwas said.

He stressed that there should be the least possible intervention of traffic police personnel in enforcing traffic rules and issuing fines, so that hassles to commuters and avenues for corruption can be minimised.

Mr. Saxena also asked officials to ensure strict enforcement of lane discipline, especially for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), which he said, should in all circumstances stick to the outermost left lane.

Taking stock of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) being rolled out by the Delhi police, the L-G asked for it to be completed in time for the G-20 Summit scheduled next year in the Capital.