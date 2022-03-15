L-G reviews technology-driven initiatives by Delhi Police

Stresses need to publicise the initiatives for wider awareness

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the status of projects related to the Delhi police’s ‘Use of Technology in Policing’ initiative.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and senior Delhi government officials were part of the meeting. According to sources present in the meeting, the L-G was informed that 24 citizen-centric services such as lodging e-FIRs for vehicle or property theft, reporting cyber offences, police clearance certificates, among others are being provided online.

Mr. Baijal has, according to sources, been pushing for the utilisation of technology and the digitisation of services by the Delhi police for long. In line with its digitisation programme, the Delhi police on February 28 launched initiatives that included the ‘e-Chittha’ or duty roster, a QR-based complainant feedback system and a user-friendly Delhi Police website.

“While appreciating the efforts made by @DelhiPolice in ensuring online delivery of public services, emphasized the need to publicize these initiatives, particularly through vernacular media, to create wider public awareness,” the L-G tweeted. “Advised Delhi Police to put in place an institutional mechanism to ensure constant upgradation of technology and capacity building of human resources to avoid obsolescence,” the L-G said in a subsequent tweet. Mr. Baijal added that he stressed the use of multiple technology-driven public platforms for crime detection and prevention. He also pushed for collaboration with technical institutions like Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women to find innovative technological solutions for improving policing at the ground level.