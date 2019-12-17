L-G reviews status of vacancies in various govt. departments

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review the status of vacancy in various Delhi government departments here.

According to Raj Niwas, those reviewed in this regard included Services, Health, Education and Revenue departments.

“A detailed presentation was made by all departments regarding current vacancy position, pending requisitions, dossiers and status of recruitment rules at all levels,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“The Lieutenant-Governor directed the Health Department to follow up closely with UPSC regarding filling up of vacant positions. He further observed that the cadre restructuring for allowing interchangeability of teaching specialists and non-teaching specialists may be explored as per rules so that the services of the specialised Medical Officers may also be utilised for teaching,” the statement said further.

Mr. Baijal, according to Raj Niwas asked Secretary (Education) to monitor the pendency and timeline for filling up the posts at the earliest.