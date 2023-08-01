ADVERTISEMENT

L-G reviews rain-hit G-20 Summit projects

August 01, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The L-G took stock of the situation and gave directions for targeted efforts and better coordination among multiple agencies, an official said.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for the G-20 Summit to be held in the national capital in September.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of heavy rain and floods in parts of the city, which have hampered several ongoing civic projects and caused “substantial damage” to some of the finished projects, a Raj Niwas official said.

“The L-G took stock of the situation and gave directions for targeted efforts and better coordination among multiple agencies,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The L-G is monitoring the work on 61 roads and 23 hotels in the city associated with the forthcoming Summit,” the official also said.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including the Chief Secretary, NDMC chairperson, DDA vice-chairperson and recently appointed heads of district monitoring committees.

“The progress has been satisfactory. The remaining work is expected to be completed by the first week of August,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / G20

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US