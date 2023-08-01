L-G reviews rain-hit G-20 Summit projects

August 01, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the preparations for the G-20 Summit to be held in the national capital in September.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of heavy rain and floods in parts of the city, which have hampered several ongoing civic projects and caused “substantial damage” to some of the finished projects, a Raj Niwas official said.

“The L-G took stock of the situation and gave directions for targeted efforts and better coordination among multiple agencies,” the official said.

“The L-G is monitoring the work on 61 roads and 23 hotels in the city associated with the forthcoming Summit,” the official also said.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including the Chief Secretary, NDMC chairperson, DDA vice-chairperson and recently appointed heads of district monitoring committees.

“The progress has been satisfactory. The remaining work is expected to be completed by the first week of August,” the official said.