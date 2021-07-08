Delhi

L-G reviews progress of Yamuna project

Special Correspondent New Delhi 08 July 2021 00:23 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 00:23 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of work related to the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront along with DDA Vice-Chancellor, senior officials and experts on Wednesday.

While appreciating the progress of the rejuvenation work undertaken so far, a senior officer present at the meeting said the L-G emphasised that each constituent project be assigned specific timelines that should be strictly adhered to for effective monitoring and timely completion of projects.

According to the officer, the L-G advised that the provision of eco-friendly amenities and conveniences in the above areas, including zero-waste toilets, drinking water, sit-outs, solar lights and signages be made available to encourage increased utilisation of these assets and to foster strong ownership of the community.

The L-G, according to the officer also advised the DDA V-C to take steps for adequate surveillance and security of the area in collaboration with local police to prevent any encroachment and unwarranted activity.

