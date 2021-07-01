L-G reviews progress of Karkardooma East Delhi Hub work

Baijal also took stock of work on Bharat Vandana Park

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the status and progress of work on the Karkardooma East Delhi Hub and the Bharat Vandana Park being undertaken by NBCC.

According to sources present at the meeting, the L-G observed that the projects were important in the plan to improve the quality of living in Delhi and positively alter the city’s landscape. The ₹1,168 crore project, spread over 29.60 hectares, will have mixed uses of residential and commercial components in addition to 7.82 hectares of green area.

Being executed by the NBCC, the project will comprise 6,518 dwelling units including 1,992 for EWS category along with various amenities like schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centre, community halls, convenient shopping, community spaces and creches.

“The NBCC was advised to come up with a schedule and timeline of activities which could me monitored transparently,” sources said.

According to sources, the L-G stressed that the projected timelines must be strictly adhered to and their progress will be monitored and reviewed on a monthly basis. “Officials were instructed to set monthly target of activities and ensure that they are achieved,” sources said.