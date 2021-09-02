L-G reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan

New Delhi

02 September 2021 00:49 IST

L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and restoration and rejuvenation of waterbodies here.

According to sources present at the meeting, the L-G appreciated the efforts made so far in this regard. These, Raj Niwas said, included the setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras, GIS Mapping of waterbodies, documentation and preparation of an action plan and the revival of waterbodies for sustainable and enhanced water harnessing.

Sources said emphasis was laid on the maintenance of the watershed area of water bodies and officials were advised to put in place appropriate mechanisms of incentives and disincentives to promote efficient use of water and curb wastage of water.

They were also directed to scale up initiatives for setting up rain water harvesting structures and using innovative techniques for recycling of water for non-potable purpose.

For effective outcome officials were advised to fix activity wise timelines and regularly monitor the same for timely completion of works, sources said.