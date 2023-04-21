L-G reviews progress of clearing city’s garbage mounds 

April 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena Delhi’s inspected the three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa — and reviewed the progress of clearing legacy waste, L-G House officials said on Thursday. The L-G noted that the rate of disposal has increased to 8 lakh metric tonnes per month, the officials added.

The rate of disposal in June 2022 stood at 1.41 lakh metric tonnes per month. The L-G has directed the officials concerned to achieve the target of close to 12 lakh metric tonnes per month, according to Raj Bhawan officials. The daily target to be achieved at the Okhla landfill is fixed at 21,000 metric tonnes, followed by Bhalswa and Ghazipur at 10,800 metric tonnes and 6,800 metric tonnes, respectively.

The L-G said the ongoing work at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills was satisfactory but “Ghazipur was lagging”. Last week, senior officials at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi told The Hindu that the civic body had issued a show-cause notice to the contractor engaged at the Ghazipur landfill due to the slow pace of work.

“Apart from this, four waste-to-energy plants at Okhla, Narela-Bawana, Ghazipur and Tehkhand are consuming about 8,000 metric tonnes of RDF waste (refuse-derived fuel produced from various types of waste) per day. Besides, the cement and paper manufacturing units are picking up the same for use as fuel in their plants at the rate of about 10,000 metric tonnes every month,” the L-G House officials added.