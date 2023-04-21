HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G reviews progress of clearing city’s garbage mounds 

The L-G noted that the rate of disposal has increased to 8 lakh metric tonnes per month

April 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
The L-G said the ongoing work at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills was satisfactory but “Ghazipur was lagging”.

The L-G said the ongoing work at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills was satisfactory but “Ghazipur was lagging”. | Photo Credit: File

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena Delhi’s inspected the three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa — and reviewed the progress of clearing legacy waste, L-G House officials said on Thursday. The L-G noted that the rate of disposal has increased to 8 lakh metric tonnes per month, the officials added.

The rate of disposal in June 2022 stood at 1.41 lakh metric tonnes per month. The L-G has directed the officials concerned to achieve the target of close to 12 lakh metric tonnes per month, according to Raj Bhawan officials. The daily target to be achieved at the Okhla landfill is fixed at 21,000 metric tonnes, followed by Bhalswa and Ghazipur at 10,800 metric tonnes and 6,800 metric tonnes, respectively. 

The L-G said the ongoing work at Okhla and Ghazipur landfills was satisfactory but “Ghazipur was lagging”. Last week, senior officials at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi told The Hindu that the civic body had issued a show-cause notice to the contractor engaged at the Ghazipur landfill due to the slow pace of work.

“Apart from this, four waste-to-energy plants at Okhla, Narela-Bawana, Ghazipur and Tehkhand are consuming about 8,000 metric tonnes of RDF waste (refuse-derived fuel produced from various types of waste) per day. Besides, the cement and paper manufacturing units are picking up the same for use as fuel in their plants at the rate of about 10,000 metric tonnes every month,” the L-G House officials added.

Related Topics

Delhi / waste

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.