L-G reviews national flagship schemes

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the status of various national flagship schemes and issued instructions to ensure the completion of these projects on time.

According to Raj Niwas, the schemes reviewed included PM SVAnidhi, PM Awas Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC).

Mr. Baijal tweeted appreciation for the progress made so particularly in the implementation of the ONORC scheme.

However, he advised the officials of the industries department and local bodies to ensure early disposal of applications pending for sanction and disbursal of loans under PM SVAnidhi.

Similar instructions were issued regarding the formalization of micro food processing enterprises scheme through regular monitoring and coordination with banks.

“Advised VC, DDA to closely monitor the progress of projects under PMAY, for timely completion,” the L-G tweeted.

The L-G reiterated the need for proactive coordination between departments and strict adherence to timelines for effective implementation of the flagship schemes in the larger public interest.