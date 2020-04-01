L-G reviews enforcement of lockdown, preparedness

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the enforcement of the ongoing shutdown of non-essential services and medical preparedness amid the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 epidemic in the Capital.

Mr. Baijal convened a videoconference for the purpose with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and officials, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Secretary (Home), the Delhi Police Commissioner, Secretary (Health), Director (ILBS)/Chairman, STF on the matter.

“At the outset, the L-G stated that the administration has to ensure complete lockdown and adherence to social distancing norms at all times. He also advised that effective monitoring of home quarantine cases and ramping up of medical facilities has to be the focal point of all actions,” the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

The LG instructed that fire brigade service may be used for disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially hot-spot areas, quarantine centres and public places, the statement added.

The disinfection, he stated, should be done under the overall supervision of District Disaster Management Authority.

Mr. Baijal, the statement said, also reviewed medical preparedness, action initiated for the procurement of medical essentials personal protective equipment, ventilators, nebulisers, medicines, masks, testing kits, discharge guidelines for patients and quarantined and non-hospital isolation/quarantines.

“He directed the Health Department to prepare standard operating procedures for post-hospitalisation and post-quarantine care, ordered extensive contact tracking of all affected people and advised that technology should be used for contact tracing and checking compliance with home quarantine cases,” the statement added.

According to the Raj Niwas, the L-G also directed the District Disaster Management Authority to take concerted preventive action and monitor home quarantine cases, social distancing and facilitate availability of food/shelter to the destitute and stranded persons.

He also directed the District Administration and Delhi Police to visit home shelters/night shelters/food distribution centres to check adherence to social distancing norms.

“If such places are crowded, then alternate arrangements should be immediately made to ensure proper social distancing,” he was quoted as having said. He also directed concerned authorities to ensure social distancing at ATMs, food distribution points.

During the meeting, according to the Raj Niwas, the Delhi Police Commissioner informed that as per instructions, DTC buses have been deployed at all the police stations for transportion of stranded people to shelter homes.

Only be with the active support of people, the L-G said, all stakeholders would be able to contain the spread of COVID-19.