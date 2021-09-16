L-G reviews development of Eco Park in Badarpur

New Delhi

16 September 2021 00:41 IST

Park will revive the ecology of the zone and reduce pollution

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the development of an ‘Eco Park’ by the NTPC at Badarpur on Wednesday.

According to sources present at the meeting, the project was conceptualised by the L-G in 2017 following a visit to the ash dykes of the NTPC. Work on it commenced in 2019 after the permanent closure of Badarpur Thermal Power plant.

Reviving ecology

With provisions like a periphery jungle, jungle safari, a zoo, golf course, waterbodies, flora and fauna, boating facilities among others, the upcoming park is being created with the objective of helping to revive the ecology of the zone and to exponentially reduce the air and noise pollution in the larger surrounding area.

Advertising

Advertising

Once completed, the project, spread over 885 acres, is expected to bring about an “unprecedented change” in the Capital’s landscape and has the capacity of serving as a rejuvenating ‘get away’ destination for the people of Delhi and neighbouring areas, according to sources present in the meeting.

According to sources, the NTPC presented activity-wise timelines for the project along with the progress of the work so far. While appreciating the work done so far, sources said, the L-G had advised the NTPC to ensure the implementation of project according to laid down timelines and explore the economic viability of the project.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Anurag Jain was asked to facilitate coordination between the NTPC and the other departments or agencies for seamless progress of the project as per requirement.