L-G reviews crime-tracking projects

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the Delhi Police’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) project directing the force to ensure its time-bound implementation.

At a law and order meeting at Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal also directed the Delhi Police to carry out regular safety audits to ensure data protection. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and the Delhi Police Commissioner in addition to senior Delhi Police personnel. Raj Niwas stated that Special CP (Crime) made a detailed presentation and informed the meeting of the present status of project implementation in this regard adding that phase-I of the CCTNS project would be completed by November 30. Mr. Baijal was further informed that the CCTNS Project Core Application Software (CAS) version had been upgraded with new features including real time data entry, faster search, improved and comprehensive statistical reports, doing away with manual rojnamacha (GD) and only online entry in various registrations modules. “The L-G was also informed that the migration of approximately 7.6 lakh FIRs from the Common Integrated Police Application [CIPA] to the CCTNS has been done. Also, data related to sex offenders [2,503], senior citizens [36,825] among others have been made available in CCTNS Databank Services,” Raj Niwas said.

The L-G was told that more citizen services such as tenant registration, lost and found, online complaint for economic and cyber offences, e-FIR of motor vehicle theft, sexual offenders list and RTI, among others, had also been launched through CCTNS in addition to nine others, which are currently being offered online. Mr. Baijal directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the implementation of the CCTNS project be carried out in a time-bound manner.