L-G reviews COVID-19 situation in city

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday held a videoconference to review the COVID-19 situation here with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior government officers.

According to Raj Niwas, Secretary (Health) presented the Situational Analysis of COVID-19 in Delhi where it was informed that up to May 25 there were a total of 14,053 confirmed cases in Delhi out of which 6,771 persons have recovered, discharged or migrated.

It was further informed that the Case Fatality Rate in Delhi is 1.96% in comparison to the national average of 2.57%, Raj Niwas said.

The L-G was also informed that as on May 25, 34 labs are functional for COVID-19 test and cumulative tests done till date are 1,74,469 and the positivity rate is 8.06%.

“The L-G directed the Health Department to closely review the capacity building of medical infrastructure and remove bottlenecks immediately. He advised that trend of last 10-15 days should be analysed for future management,” Raj Niwas said.

“The L-G further advised for monitoring of containment zones on a dynamic basis for focused action. He instructed concerned authorities to strictly follow guidelines of MoHFW regarding home quarantine, discharge, etc. and inform people regularly through IEC activities for confidence building,” Raj Niwas also said. During the meeting, according to Raj Niwas, it was decided to provide real-time information about availability of COVID beds in hospitals in the public domain.