L-G reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and members of the Expert Committee among others.

According to Raj Niwas sources, the LG reviewed the revamped containment strategy, recent trend of COVID cases, testing and tracing, surveillance and containment measures, outreach and hospital preparedness.

He observed that the upcoming festive season was crucial and issued a public appeal to join hands to follow COVID-19 guidelines. He also directed continued monitoring of COVID-19 management, Raj Niwas sources said.

