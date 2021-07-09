L-G reviews action plan on Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the action plan on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The initiative is a campaign inspired by the Prime Minister’s focus on ‘Jal Sanchay’ and has been launched with a focus on the conservation of rainwater and groundwater recharge in addition to regeneration.

Chief Secretary, ACS (Environment), VC, DDA, Divisional Commissioner, Commissioners of DMCs, CEO, DJB and experts were amongst those present in the meeting.

Mr. Baijal has been closely monitoring the programme. He lauded the stakeholders and agencies for the work done with regards to the rejuvenation of waterbodies, initiatives to promote rainwater harvesting, water conservation campaigns and tree plantation drives.

According to official sources, Mr. Baijal reiterated that there was a need to quantifiably assess the wastage of water prevented and the amount of water generated by such efforts.

The ultimate aim, Mr. Baijal was quoted by official sources as having said, was not just to put in place infrastructure for conserving and rejuvenating water, but to achieve enhanced water availability.

With regards to rejuvenation of water bodies, sources said the L-G directed officials to also ensure that the catchment areas associated with these bodies are maintained and kept encroachment free.

According to official sources, the L-G emphasised on identification and geo-tagging of water bodies, cleaning of existing water bodies, reuse of treated waste water, renovation of Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) Structures as well as the creation of new RWH structures, the Jal Shakti Park as well as the setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras.

The L-G laid stress on incentivising conservation and penalising water wastage as the way forward for ensuring citizens participation and, according to official sources, asked the CEO, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to adopt technologies so as to detect and plug leakage of water at the earliest, on a real time basis.

Mr. Baijal also directed the CEO to put into place systems that would enable the linking of the water saved, conserved and regenerated through the efforts under the Jal Shakti Mission to the water supply system in the city.