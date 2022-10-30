L-G returns file, asks CM to rethink ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: PTI

The tussle between Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government over the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign intensified on Saturday, with AAP workers protesting outside the residence of the L-G, who later in the day sent the file seeking approval for the drive back to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Officials at Raj Niwas said the L-G, “in light of the observations made by him”, on Saturday asked Mr. Kejriwal to reconsider the drive. They added that Mr. Saxena said the file, sent to him on October 21, did not provide any impact assessment report to prove that such campaigns were effective against air pollution.

In his observations, the L-G termed the use of civil defence volunteers (CDVs) for the drive as “inhuman and exploitative”, adding that such campaigns only put them at “severe health and physical risk”, and “any effective and sustainable solution to this long-standing problem will involve technological interventions and not ad hoc steps”, sources said.

Following the L-G’s decision, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said if Mr. Saxena does not approve the campaign, lakhs of people will protest against him. The party also accused the L-G of not clearing the file despite the campaign being a “success” in previous years.

Mr. Pandey alleged that the L-G, adopting a “dictatorial attitude”, stopped the file by pressuring officials. “What enmity does the country’s most publicity-hungry man, the L-G, have with the lives and health of Delhiites? He does nothing but media stunts.”

AAP leader Adil Khan said, “The campaign is significantly reducing pollution levels in Delhi, but the L-G has withheld its file. He wants to play with the lives of the people of Delhi, and ruin Delhi forever.”

Later in the day, responding on the health risks to CDVs raised by the L-G, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Civil defence volunteers are deployed with masks when they are stationed at junctions. Although Delhi Traffic Police officers are always on duty at these junctions, these volunteers are only stationed there for this campaign. I want to know whether the L-G will remove these Traffic officers from red lights as a result of this.”

The campaign sought to deploy 2,500 civil defence volunteers for encouraging people to turn off their vehicle engines at red lights at 100 busy intersections across the city, with Mr. Rai claiming the move would reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20%.

The issue had led to a political war of words between the Delhi government and the L-G after Mr. Rai on Thursday alleged that the campaign, earlier scheduled to be launched on October 28, was postponed as the government was yet to receive the L-G’s nod. Raj Niwas sources, in response, had said that after receiving the file on October 21, his office fully opened only on October 27 and the file stated October 31 as the rollout date for the drive.

As per Raj Niwas officials, the L-G noted that “The basic premise of the campaign which seeks to risk the health of ‘few individuals’ ‘on the assumption’ of protecting the ‘health of many’ is faulty and does not appear to have any parallel in any other civilised metropolitan city,” adding, “In the long-run, technological solutions need to be found for enforcement of such measures, rather than deploying humans and putting them at risk.”

According to officials, the L-G also hit out at Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Rai, accusing them of “blatant lies” over the alleged delay in clearing the file and said the proposal was pending with Mr. Kejriwal for more than 10 days. “It is seen that the above proposal was pending at the level of Hon’ble CM for more than 10 days w.e.f. October 11 to October 21 and the file was received in my office only on October 21,” Mr. Saxena had said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thanked the L-G for the move, with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor saying both the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ and the Odd-Even scheme of vehicle rationing are not “backed by any scientific observations” and that the Kejriwal government has “misused” them to pay AAP workers “crores of rupees from the exchequer”.