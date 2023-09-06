ADVERTISEMENT

L-G returns Delhi govt. proposal to hike farmland circle rates

September 06, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Another flashpoint between Saxena and AAP govt.; Raj Niwas official says genuine clarifications sought; will respond to queries: Kejriwal

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has returned with queries a file on the Delhi government’s decision to increase the circle rates of agricultural land, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

“Whatever his queries are, we will reply to them,” Mr. Kejriwal told reporters.

An official at Raj Niwas said Mr. Saxena has “only sought some genuine clarifications on the government’s proposal”.

The Delhi government had last month decided to increase the circle rates of agricultural land to ₹2.5-5 crore an acre from ₹53 lakh per acre. The development is the latest in a series of confrontations between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre-appointed L-G. The power tussle between the two has delayed approvals for various government schemes over the last few years.

While returning the file, which was seen by The Hindu, Mr. Saxena noted that the proposed rates are based on a working group report dated April 15, 2017, and that a number of villages have been urbanised since then.

“It appears this has resulted in the overlapping of some villages in the categories of Urbanised and Green Belt villages in South West District,” the L-G added.

He also said the file is “silent” on the rationale and the manner in which the villages had been classified under various categories to differentiate between rates.

‘Farmers’ demand’

Mr. Kejriwal had in August said that the revision in circle rates has been a long-standing demand by farmers in the city. Revenue Minister Atishi had said that since 2008, farmers have been receiving compensation based on a circle rate of ₹53 lakh per acre, which is significantly less than the prevailing market rate.

“Consequently, farmers and the government have both suffered losses. In cases where farmers do not receive equitable rates for their land for government projects, the situation often escalates into legal disputes, leading to protracted court battles that can span years,” she had said.

