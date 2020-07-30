L-G rejects Cabinet decision on lawyers for riots, anti-CAA cases

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday rejected the decision of the Delhi Cabinet regarding the selection of a panel of lawyers to represent it in cases of Delhi riots and anti-CAA protest in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

The L-G has issued orders to the Delhi government to notify the panel of lawyers suggested by Delhi Police instead of the panel of lawyers selected by the Home Department. As per the Constitution the Delhi government is now bound to implement the L-G’s order in this regard, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said in a statement.

“The Hon’ble Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi has rejected the decision of the Delhi Cabinet by exercising his special powers under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. Following this development, the Delhi government is compelled to issue an interim order to approve the panel of Delhi Police,” the statement said.

The Delhi government held its Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide on the appointment of the panel of lawyers in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

The Delhi Police had sent a proposal to the Delhi government regarding the appointment of six senior lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Aman Lekhi as Special Counsel in the High Court and the Supreme Court in 85 cases related to the riots and anti-CAA protests.

The Delhi government rejected the proposal stating that its standing counsel, Rahul Mehra, and his team were capable of contesting these. This was followed by disagreement on Mr. Baijal’s part who then sought the proposal sent by the Delhi Home Minister, using special powers.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet, sources said, observed that there had been allegations that the investigations of Delhi Police in riots cases were “biased and not impartial”. The judiciary had also made adverse remarks against investigations by Delhi Police on “several occasions”. Sources claimed the Cabinet also termed the L-G’s “repeated expression” of his difference of opinion on the matter unfortunate.