L-G reconstitutes Delhi govt. panel on criminal cases

November 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday dissolved a Standing Committee constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to monitor the progress of investigation and prosecution in criminal cases. The L-G said the panel had been formed in gross violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.

The apex court had in 2014 directed the Home Department of every State to constitute a Standing Committee with senior officers of the police and prosecution departments. The panels were tasked with examining all acquittal orders and recording reasons for the failure of the prosecution in each case. A few months later, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory directing the investigating and prosecuting officers to discharge their duties as per the court’s orders.

A Raj Niwas official said the AAP government had initially constituted the Standing Committee in October 2015 with the Director of Prosecution as its Chairman. However, the committee was reconstituted with the approval of the Delhi Home Minister, who appointed the Senior Standing Counsel (Criminal) as the Chairman in violation of rules.

When reached for comment, AAP did not respond.

Mr. Saxena said the government did not provide any reason to continue with the existing committee even after his predecessor, Anil Baijal, had directed a review of the committee to bring it in conformity with the orders of the Supreme Court. Despite multiple reminders, the government did not submit any proposal for the reconstitution of the committee, he added.

“The L-G noted that the existing committee is headed by Standing Counsel (Criminal) with Additional Standing Counsel as a member. They are part of the prosecution and are entrusted with presenting cases before the court,” the official said.

“Therefore, their role in such cases also comes under the purview of the committee and inclusion of these officers in the Standing Committee should be viewed as an attempt to dilute the directions issued by the Supreme Court/Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” the official added.

Mr. Saxena scrapped the existing committee and reconstituted it with an Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home) as the chairman and Principal Secretary (Law), Director (Prosecution) and Special Commissioner of Police as members.

