L-G recalls files on public prosecutors in POCSO cases

September 24, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has recalled all files related to the appointment of special public prosecutors for the CBI in POCSO cases, noting that the delay on the part of the city government in issuing the necessary notification is stalling the progress of trials, according to a Raj Niwas source.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did comment on the issue.

The source said the L-G took a “serious note” of the delay and referred the files to the Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary appointments under Section 24(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had last December requested for a notification for the appointment of senior public prosecutors (SPPs) under Section 32 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for trials in various courts and a reminder was sent on March 15 this year.

“Invoking Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules, 1993 in public interest, the Delhi L-G recalled all the files for appointment of the SPPs for the CBI in POCSO cases,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT