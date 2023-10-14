L-G pulls up DSIIDC for failing to operationalise scheme to relocate industries 27 years after roll-out

October 14, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday pulled up the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for not completing and operationalising its ‘Relocation of Industries’ scheme over 27 years after its roll-out, a Raj Niwas official said.

The DSIIDC, under the Industries Department, had in 1996 launched the scheme to relocate industrial units from non-conforming/residential areas to conforming areas by allotting industrial plots.

A Raj Niwas source said 51,837 applications had been received in total, with 27,985 found eligible, after which the DSIIDC began allotting land in 1999 and concluded it in 2010.

A total of 21,759 allotments have been made so far and 98.61% of the allottees, i.e. 21,458, have deposited the full cost of the plot. The plots are spread across Bawana, Bawana-II (Bhorgarh), and Narela.

‘Poor infrastructure’

However, at a review meeting attended by the L-G on Friday, representatives of various industries said these relocation areas lack basic infrastructure such as roads, power, sewer lines, water, and transportation, making operation of industrial units practically impossible.

They added that on these 21,759 plots, barely 200 industrial units were operational and that too with difficulties, while 300 more are in various stages of construction.

‘Shocked at inaction’

Expressing shock at the inaction of the departments/agencies concerned, the L-G said this had caused illegal industrial units to spring up and add to the pollution in the city.

The L-G said such lethargy by officers resulted in unnecessary harassment of the industries as well as a setback to the economic and job opportunities for people in the city.

Mr. Saxena sought a list of the officers who had served during the period concerned, with responsibility being fixed for stringent action.

In its 2022-23 budget, the Delhi government had announced that it will be focusing on redeveloping 26 non-conforming industrial areas.