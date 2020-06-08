L-G overturns Delhi govt. curbs on admission at city hospitals

New Delhi

08 June 2020 20:04 IST

Extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients “without discrimination”, he tells hospitals

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, on the eve of a crucial meeting to reassess the Capital’s strategy to tackle COVID-19, overturned significant orders issued by the Delhi government in the face of surging cases.

Mr. Baijal, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), overruled the Delhi government’s decision to restrict treatment and admission at city hospitals to citizens bearing documented proof of residence in Delhi.

Also read: Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association condemns Kejriwal’s ‘threats’

Advertising

Advertising

“...the Honourable Supreme Court has invariably held in several successive judgements that ‘Right to Health’ is an integral part of ‘Right to Life’ under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the L-G observed in the order adding that both government-run and private medical facilities in the Capital had to extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients “without discrimination”.

The L-G issued another order allowing the testing of asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 patients in line with the ICMR guidelines.

The Delhi government had recently revised its guidelines to include only the testing of symptomatic contacts of the patients.