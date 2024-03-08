ADVERTISEMENT

L-G orders termination of 2 non-official members of DUSIB

March 08, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

They were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning

The Hindu Bureau

DUSIB is primarily responsible for improving the quality of the life of slum and jhuggi jhopri  dwellers in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday ordered the termination of two non-official members of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) who were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning, Raj Niwas officials said.

While one of them was serving as an expert member of DUSIB for nine years, the other person was appointed as a non-official member on March 9, 2022, the officials said, adding that the two were being heavily compensated for their roles in contravention of the law.

Exercising his power under Section 4(2) of the DUSIB Act, 2010, the L-G also sought a panel of fresh names for expert members who fulfil the requisite qualifications within a week, an official said.

