L-G orders purchase of drugs for black fungus

New Delhi

24 May 2021 23:27 IST

‘Need robust screening, treatment’

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has asked for real time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs related to mucormycosis or black fungus treatment at Delhi hospitals. He has also directed for their immediate procurement.

According to government sources, any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regard to treatment of mucormycosis should also be addressed at the earliest, the L-G directed.

“He has advised that a robust and effective system should be put in place across hospitals – government and private – for proper screening, diagnosis, reporting and treatment of the disease,” sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

This, the L-G directed, should include the availability of essential drugs and healthcare facilities in accordance with the protocol and guidelines in place on the subject as issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Simultaneously, in larger public interest, steps may also be taken to disseminate information about the infection and its prevention and cure amongst the general public to avoid any situation of panic, the L-G has directed. He has also sought an action taken report in this regard,” sources said.