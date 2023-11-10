L-G orders probe into ‘misuse’ of funds by child rights panel

November 10, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday approved a proposal of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD)to institute an inquiry and ordered a special audit into the alleged misuse of funds by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

No further requests for funds will be entertained until the inquiry and audit is complete, according to sources at the Raj Niwas.

Sources inthe Delhi government called the L-G’s decision a “witch-hunt of responsible and highly accomplished departments of the Delhi government”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said stopping the funding will jeopardise the future of children facing any kind of exploitation.

The governmentsource said the panel has rescued hundreds of children from child labour and instituted an award to recognise individuals and organisations workingfor the welfare of vulnerable children.

Meanwhile, a source at the Raj Niwas said the WCD Department had noted that the commission had increased its financial demands “exponentially” in recent years from a mere ₹2 crore in 2017-18 to ₹15.20 crore in the current financial year.

The source said they were also found incurring expenditure and involving themselves in the Central schemes such as the Integrated Child DevelopmentServices (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) and POSHAN Abhiyan, which were beyond their scope of work.

Another Raj Niwassource said an examination by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) had found that the panel was not adhering to the provisions of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and the DCPCR Rules, 2008.

The DoV said the commission was not submitting fund utilisation details to the authorities as per the rules before demanding additional funds.

The source said the DoV also pointed out that the commission was not taking approval of the competent authority for increasing the salary of its chairman and members. It allegedly recruited the staff without taking approval from the Administrative Department.

The Raj Niwas sources further claimed that various members of the commission were linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

An official at the commission dismissed the claims made by the Raj Niwas sources. The official said salaries of the members were last increased in January 2019.

Additionally, the selection committee which picks 18 members of the panel has two representatives from the WCD Department, secretary of the Labour Department and Principal Secretary of the Health Department.

The panel is a statutory body constituted under Section 17 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. It works to protect children from exploitation or any kind of abuse.

The DCPCRhas often clashed with the Centre on various issues in the past.

On July 1 this year, it had written to the Union Health Secretary expressing concerns over the omission of disability-related questions from the National Family Health Survey.

It had also written to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), picking apart the guidelines it had framed for conducting preliminary assessment of children in conflict with law.

Pointing out the inconsistencies in the NCPCR guidelines, the Delhi body said it would frame its own rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT