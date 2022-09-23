L-G orders inquiry into appointment of ‘ghost teachers’

Sources said Mr. Saxena has asked for an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 23, 2022 01:35 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an inquiry into the appointment of “ghost teachers” in the Delhi government-run schools, according to government sources.

This development comes a week after Mr. Saxena granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct an investigation against two serving and two retired vice-principals of Delhi government schools for fraudulently drawing guest teachers’ salaries in the name of “non-existent guest teachers” in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) at Mansarovar Park.

Sources said Mr. Saxena has asked for an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and the alleged embezzlement of funds through salaries paid to non-existent or “ghost” guest teachers.

Punish wrongdoers

Responding to the development, the Delhi government stated, “We welcome any inquiry. If there is any wrongdoing, it should be punished.”

“The L-G Secretariat has asked the Chief Secretary to advise Director (Education) to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the Delhi government in its schools,” a source said, adding that a status report is expected to be filed within 30 days.

The note sent to the Chief Secretary read: “The L-G has observed that instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of serious concern and cannot occur without the connivance of the principals/vice-principals/accounts staff.”

