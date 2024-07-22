L-G orders ‘complete facelift’ of Indian Red Cross hospital in Dilshad Garden

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed authorities to “completely revamp “ the hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCs) in Seemapur opposite Dilshad Garden metro station in east Delhi, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Officials said the L-G, after the visiting the hospital, directed that a total facelift of the hospital, which is lacking modern equipment and is suffering from a shortage in manpower, must be done within six months.

Mr. Saxena asked senior doctors and concerned officials present during his inspection to prepare a roadmap for developing facilities in the hospital, which was functioning under a skeletal staff without the presence of a Medical Officer for the last six months, the Raj Niwas said.

The L-G noted the dilapidated condition of the building provided to the IRCS by the Delhi Development Authority, and instructed officials to devise a restoration plan for it.

Mr. Saxena said modalities for fund requirements for the projects will have to be worked out by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations of the IRCS, officials added.

