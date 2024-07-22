ADVERTISEMENT

L-G orders ‘complete facelift’ of Indian Red Cross hospital in Dilshad Garden

Published - July 22, 2024 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed authorities to “completely revamp “ the hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCs) in Seemapur opposite Dilshad Garden metro station in east Delhi, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the L-G, after the visiting the hospital, directed that a total facelift of the hospital, which is lacking modern equipment and is suffering from a shortage in manpower, must be done within six months.

Mr. Saxena asked senior doctors and concerned officials present during his inspection to prepare a roadmap for developing facilities in the hospital, which was functioning under a skeletal staff without the presence of a Medical Officer for the last six months, the Raj Niwas said.

The L-G noted the dilapidated condition of the building provided to the IRCS by the Delhi Development Authority, and instructed officials to devise a restoration plan for it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Saxena said modalities for fund requirements for the projects will have to be worked out by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations of the IRCS, officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US