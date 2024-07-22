GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G orders ‘complete facelift’ of Indian Red Cross hospital in Dilshad Garden

Published - July 22, 2024 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed authorities to “completely revamp “ the hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCs) in Seemapur opposite Dilshad Garden metro station in east Delhi, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Officials said the L-G, after the visiting the hospital, directed that a total facelift of the hospital, which is lacking modern equipment and is suffering from a shortage in manpower, must be done within six months.

Mr. Saxena asked senior doctors and concerned officials present during his inspection to prepare a roadmap for developing facilities in the hospital, which was functioning under a skeletal staff without the presence of a Medical Officer for the last six months, the Raj Niwas said.

The L-G noted the dilapidated condition of the building provided to the IRCS by the Delhi Development Authority, and instructed officials to devise a restoration plan for it.

Mr. Saxena said modalities for fund requirements for the projects will have to be worked out by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations of the IRCS, officials added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.