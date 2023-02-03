L-G not giving permission to send teachers abroad for training: Kejriwal

February 03, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The AAP government continued its attack on Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for not clearing the file to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme.

“So far, more than 1,000 principals from Delhi have gone abroad for training. But because of dirty politics, there is an attempt to stop this. We had planned that 30 teachers would go in December and another 30 in March. But due to objections from L-G sir, they could not go in December and now it looks like they won’t be able to go in March as well. Why has the file been pending with his office for 15 days?” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government had sent the file to the L-G’s Office on October 25 last year and after keeping it with him for 15 days, the file was returned with three objections on November 10. “We ensured that his previous objections were cleared and sent it [file] to him once again. But his office came up with two new objections and sent the file back on January 9. We once again worked on his objections and sent the file back on January 20, but we still have not got the file back,” he said.

The AAP chief said that the L-G’s office had given a statement to the media saying that the L-G does not have any problem with our teachers going abroad for the training programme and that he had just asked for some clarifications. “If this is really true, then why has the file been lying in his office for the past 15 days. Why has his office not cleared the file yet?” he asked.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the L-G should not stop teachers from going to Finland on a training programme by “misusing” the powers of the “unconstitutionally” amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act.

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi working president Virendra Sachdeva said the Chief Minister was creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi by continuously making irresponsible comments on the L-G to divert public attention from the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against AAP in the excise policy case.

Reacting to Mr. Sisodia’s statements, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the former wants to create a “constitutional conflict”, instead of taking interest in the appointment of teachers and principals at government schools.

“The truth is that to improve the government schools of Delhi, there is a need to appoint more than 24,000 teachers and not just to train some teachers abroad,” said Mr. Kapoor.