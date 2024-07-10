GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G not appointing bus marshals, alleges AAP; Delhi govt. to blame: BJP

Published - July 10, 2024 01:26 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that despite Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot’s orders, civil defence volunteers were not being appointed as bus marshals by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena due to “political vendetta”. The party requested the L-G to appoint civil defence volunteers as bus marshals till a new policy is formulated.

Raj Niwas did not respond to the allegations.

However, BJP Delhi chief spokesperson and MLA Abhay Verma held the AAP government responsible for “playing with the careers of the youth” by employing them as civil defence volunteers and bus marshals without following proper procedure.

No action

Senior AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said a proposal to continue the services of bus marshals was passed in the Assembly in February this year and sent to the L-G, but no action had been taken on it.

“The bus marshals come from poor families. It has become difficult for them to run their households. The L-G should restore their jobs on humanitarian grounds, keeping in mind the plight of their families,” said Mr. Jha.

