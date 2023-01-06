ADVERTISEMENT

L-G nominates BJP councillor to preside over mayoral poll

January 06, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

MCD headquarters | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

A day ahead of the mayoral poll, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of the first House meeting on Friday where the election will be held. Reacting to the development, AAP said that democratic traditions and institutions were being destroyed.

The chief spokesperson of AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that there has been a tradition to appoint the senior-most member of the House as the pro tem Speaker or the presiding officer, “but the BJP is hellbent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.”

In the recently held MCD polls, AAP emerged as the winner with 134 seats in the 250-member House, putting an end to the BJP’s 15-year term in the city’s three erstwhile civic bodies.

In the House meeting on Friday, the first since the merger of the three erstwhile municipalities — North, South and East — into a unified MCD in May, the councillors will be administered the oath, following which the mayoral election will be held.

