L-G nod for corruption probe against Sub-Registrar, PWD JE: sources

‘Sub-registrar has been alleged of illegally registering sale deed of government land in exchange of monetary benefits’

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved enquiries against two more Delhi government officials for alleged corruption — a CBI investigation against a Sub-Registrar and an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) enquiry against a Public Works Department (PWD) Junior Engineer, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the CBI investigation has been approved against Sanjay Kumar Hooda, the then Sub-Registrar of Hauz Khas for alleged criminal connivance with private individuals regarding a sale deed of a notified government land worth crores in south Delhi in 2019.

The land in question measures over 8 bighas and is located in Saidulajab, a prime locality in south Delhi and the alleged sale occurred in December, 2019. “Hooda registered the sale deed in a prima facie case of illegality for financial benefits from the private individuals concerned,” a source said.

The sale deed was registered without proper verification and an ‘NOC’, causing huge losses to the State exchequer, the source said, adding, “The notified government gram sabha land in question was in possession of the Forest Department of the Delhi government.”

According to the source, the CBI had sought permission for granting sanctions for an investigation into criminal misconduct on February 22, 2022, on the basis of a complaint in April, 2021.

Probe against PWD officer

In another case, the L-G granted permission for an ACB enquiry against Arvind Kumar Nigam, JE PWD, under Section 17 Act of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification for clearing bills.

“The JE allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh from a contractor for approving a running bill for the construction of pavements in the GTB Hospital campus. The said contractor also transferred ₹1,26,000 to the bank account of the accused’s brother,” the source added.