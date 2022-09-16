Delhi LG gives nod for ACB probe into guest teachers’ salary ‘fraud’ in government schools

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: File photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to conduct an investigation against two serving and two retired vice-principals of Delhi government schools who allegedly committed misappropriation/embezzlement of funds and fraudulently drew guest teacher’s salary.

‘Tip of a scam’

Sources in the L-G house said the investigation could be the “tip of a scam” in the appointment of about 25,000 contractual guest teachers in Delhi government schools. “This case brings to the fore the devious modus operandi that involves fraudulently appointing ghost guest teachers against permanent vacancies, cooking up their non-existent attendance and drawing salaries in their names that only went to the corrupt officials and their bosses in the Education Department,” a source said.

The irregularities and discrepancies under investigation were first detected in November 2018 by an audit team and since the matter pertained to embezzlement of government funds, it was taken up with Anti-Corruption Branch for registration of FIR, the L-G house said.

Thereafter, the matter was examined by the Directorate of Vigilance, which proposed the approval of the L-G to carry out the probe. “I have carefully considered the submission on the pre-pages and the facts and records of the case and I am of the view that this matter requires to be investigated by the ACB. In view of the foregoing, I hereby accept the request of the ACB, and grant permission for conducting the investigation”, the L-G said.