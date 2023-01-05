L-G naming people linked to BJP as aldermen ‘illegal’: AAP

January 05, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of “unconstitutionally” naming 10 people connected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as nominated councillors, i.e. aldermen, and called it “hooliganism”.

AAP leader Atishi alleged that the L-G on Tuesday called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner “and told him to send a file on nominated councillors directly to him, bypassing the Delhi government”. “This illegal notification has been issued [on Wednesday] and 10 people connected to the BJP have been named as nominated councillors by the L-G. This is illegal and unconstitutional.”

In response, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders “have no respect” for constitutional provisions.

“It is strange that Ms. Atishi is saying that the L-G has bypassed the legal process in appointing 10 aldermen, ignoring the new legal provisions under [the] MCD Act after unification of [the] three MCDs whereby the word ‘Government’ to which MCD is now accountable is Central government, hence the L-G is empowered to nominate aldermen,” he said.

No response was issued from the L-G’s office regarding AAP’s charges until press time.

Ms. Atishi said that as per protocol, the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government sends names of the 10 nominated councillors to the L-G, as was done in 2017, adding, “This has been done previously whether it was a Congress government or an AAP government.”

She also asked the BJP and the L-G to “stop making a mockery” of the rules established by law and “stop acting like thugs”.

The BJP should stop this “dirty tricks” and stop finding new ways to disrupt the development works of the people of Delhi, she added.

“We are all aware that the key aim of the BJP is to fill the position of the nominated members of the MCD by its party workers. Then these BJP workers will try to interfere in the work of the MCD and in all of its committees. I want to remind the BJP and the Lieutenant-Governor that the people of Delhi have given their mandate in the MCD elections and voted for AAP,” she said.