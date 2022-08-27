L-G message to Speaker on rules against SC verdicts: Delhi Assembly panel

PTI NEW DELHI:
August 27, 2022 01:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Assembly rules committee has unanimously concurred that Lieutenant-Governor’s recent message to the Speaker, seeking changes in some rules, was contrary to constitutional provisions and verdicts of the Supreme Court. The move is likely to intensify the ongoing tussle between AAP’s Delhi government and L-G V.K. Saxena.

Mr. Saxena, in his message to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel last month had asked for changes in the rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Chairing a special session of the Assembly on Friday, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said the rules committee in its meeting on August 16 had unanimously approved that the L-G’s message was not in accordance with Article 239 AA(IV) of the Constitution and the decisions of the Supreme Court in the GNCTD vs Union of India and other matters.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee stated that both Article 239 AA(IV) and the SC verdict laid down that a message by the L-G can only be sent to the Assembly with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app