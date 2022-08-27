L-G message to Speaker on rules against SC verdicts: Delhi Assembly panel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Assembly rules committee has unanimously concurred that Lieutenant-Governor’s recent message to the Speaker, seeking changes in some rules, was contrary to constitutional provisions and verdicts of the Supreme Court. The move is likely to intensify the ongoing tussle between AAP’s Delhi government and L-G V.K. Saxena.

Mr. Saxena, in his message to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel last month had asked for changes in the rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Chairing a special session of the Assembly on Friday, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla said the rules committee in its meeting on August 16 had unanimously approved that the L-G’s message was not in accordance with Article 239 AA(IV) of the Constitution and the decisions of the Supreme Court in the GNCTD vs Union of India and other matters.

The committee stated that both Article 239 AA(IV) and the SC verdict laid down that a message by the L-G can only be sent to the Assembly with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.