L-G meets delegation of protesters, asks them to call off stir

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met with a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters to appeal to them to vacate the site where they have been on an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Baijal assured the protesters that their demand to roll back the CAA and the NRC would be conveyed to the Home Minister, the President and the Prime Minister, an organiser of the protest, Meraj Khan, said.

‘Will allow school buses’

The L-G’s appeal to shift the protest site was, however, met with opposition, he said, adding that on request by the L-G, school buses will now be allowed to travel through the area. Before this, the protesters were only allowing ambulances to pass through.

“We will have some of our volunteers as well as the administration manning the barricades to allow smooth passage of buses,” said Mr. Khan.

The L-G also appealed to the representatives to maintain peace and order and was assured that his message would be positively conveyed to other protesters, a statement from the L-G office said. He also directed senior police officials, present at the meeting, to take all steps to ensure peace and harmony in the area.