L-G meets DDMA officials to review COVID situation

Issue of staging Ramlilas, opening theatres not discussed

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior government officials to review the management of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

According to Raj Niwas sources, neither the issue of staging Ramlilas during the upcoming festival season nor the issue of opening city theatres which have been allowed under Unlock 5 guidelines were discussed. It would be taken up at another meeting of the DDMA scheduled later this week, they said.

The Health Department made a detailed presentation on the statistical overview of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi according to which the Case Fatality Rate in Delhi at present is 1.89%, recovery rate is 90.22%, doubling time is 70.71 days and tests per million are 1,74,599 with positivity rate having declined to 5% recently.

There are 15,834 dedicated COVID-19 beds, 11,137 oxygenated beds, 2,916 ICU beds and 1,321 ventilators beds in dedicated COVID hospitals. The L-G was also informed that a total of 173 dedicated multi-organisation mobile teams have been formed in 11 districts for concerted enforcement action.

It was decided that considering the gravity of the pandemic situation, focused attention should be on containing transmission, strengthening medical infrastructure, improving recovery of patients and reducing COVID-19 fatalities.