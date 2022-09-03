L-G leads sandalwood plantation drive in city

‘Saplings will grow into trees in 12 years, will be worth ₹150 crore’

Staff Reporter
September 03, 2022 00:15 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena launched a sandalwood plantation drive in south-west Delhi’s Qutabgarh village on Friday, where 500 farmers planted 1,000 saplings of the tropical tree on their plots.

The initiative comes two months after Mr. Saxena directed officials from various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority, to plant 10,000 sandalwood trees in the city during the monsoon.

The L-G said the 1,000 saplings were likely to grow to their full length in the next 10-12 years and will be worth ₹150 crore to the farmers.

Experts have been roped in from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, in order to train the farmers, who have undertaken the plantation of sandalwood trees on their plots, for the grooming and upkeep of the trees.

Last week, the New Delhi Municipal Council member Kuljeet Chahal said over 1,000 saplings of the tree, which is found in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, were procured by the civic body for large-scale plantation.

However, a senior NDMC official said that the average period for the complete growth of a sandalwood tree is between 35 and 40 years.

Out of the NDMC’s stock of sandalwood saplings, 600 are to be planted in areas such as Lodhi Garden and Sarojini Nagar, while the rest will be planted in central and north Delhi areas such as Rajpath.

The initiative has drawn mixed reactions from experts. Diwan Singh, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said planting sandalwood saplings in the Capital was not “a good approach” as the tree is not native to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saxena instructed DDA officials present at the drive to ensure the maintenance of the rejuvenated ponds in the city.

