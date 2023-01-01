L-G lays foundation for 17 new replicas at Bharat Darshan Park

January 01, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will use nearly 300 tonnes of scrap to create replicas of 17 monuments from 14 States for the second phase of works at its Bharat Darshan Park, the foundation stone of which was laid by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday.

Replicas of Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial Hall, Mysore Palace and Jallianwala Bagh, as well as Goa’s Bassilica of Bom and Sikkim’s Rumtek Monastry are among the attractions at the park, where the L- G on Friday also inaugurated a new food court.

A senior MCD official said that under the second phase, works at a cost of ₹9 crore will be executed across nearly three acres of the park in the next five months. Replicas of 21 national monuments, set up in the first phase using 350 metric tonnes of waste material, adorn the rest of the park, which has a total area of 8.49 acres.

Based on the ‘waste-to-art’ concept and inaugurated in December 2021, the park has seen over five lakh visitors till date and fetched a revenue of ₹5.86 crore for the civic body.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the G-20 meeting this year, the MCD has identified over 250 roads and streets under its jurisdiction that require repair works, for which ₹182 crore will be allocated.

It said in a statement, “The MCD has also identified 40 major roads, where potholes would be repaired. The work is targeted to be completed before G-20 foreign ministers meet in March 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT