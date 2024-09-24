L-G launches ‘Dust-free Delhi’ drive to combat air pollution

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena in a review meeting held on September 20 directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department (PWD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to organise a ‘Dust-free Delhi Drive’ over the next 10 days to combat air pollution in the national capital.

On Monday, sources in the Raj Niwas said that Mr. Saxena has asked for the drive to be converted into a year-long campaign.

The L-G has advised the road-owning agencies, primarily the MCD and the PWD, to clear the roads of dust and transport it to designated dumping sites. Similarly, agencies responsible for cleaning drains and sewer lines — the MCD, the I&FCD and the DJB — have been asked to coordinate and dispose the mud and silt that have accumulated on the road after months of rain.

Mr. Saxena has emphasised that the exercise should continue even if it rains, so that the accumulated mud does not flow into drains and sewer lines and choke them.

The agencies have also been ordered to record their progression with “before and after” pictures and videos. Mr. Saxena will review the actions undertaken after the completion of the first phase of the drive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan — which also plans to tackle the Capital’s high pollution levels in the upcoming winter months — will be launched on September 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

“We have already held meetings with 33 departments to strategise on this issue [of reducing pollution levels in the winter]. Today, I will meet the Chief Secretary to discuss further suggestions,” Mr. Rai said. He also added that the Winter Action Plan’s launch has been brought forward from September 27 to avoid a clash with the Assembly session.

Responding to the L-G’s directions for the ‘Dust-free Delhi’ drive, the Aam Aadmi Party in a statement, said, “The Minister of Urban Development, Saurabh Bharadwaj, had called a meeting on this very matter. All Heads of Departments (HoD) and the Chief Secretary were invited, but the meeting could not be held because the latter was unavailable.”

They added that in the meeting note, Mr. Bharadwaj had attached dozens of photographs, along with GPS locations, showing silt deposits on the sides of the roads belonging to the MCD and the PWD. “In the same meeting note, the Minister had told the HoDs to prepare a plan to remove the silt within two weeks after it stopped raining, to ensure that the silt does not dry up and add to the dust pollution in the winter months.”