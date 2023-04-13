L-G lauds police for peaceful Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti festivities

April 13, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday appreciated the Delhi Police for maintaining law and order during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivities, which have seen flare-ups in the past.

In a press release, Raj Niwas said the L-G was constantly monitoring the ground situation during the celebrations.

The L-G also noted that Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on March 30 and April 6, respectively, saw some “unfortunate incidents in other States”.

“The top brass of Delhi Police was present on the ground and seamless and proactive communication and engagement of the police with communities was ensured. All developments were reported on an hourly basis to the L-G Secretariat,” the release said.

High participation

According to Raj Niwas, public participation increased this year, particularly in the communally sensitive districts of North West, North East and South East, which have been affected by violence in the past.

“The number of processions of Ram Navami in Delhi increased from 22 in the year 2022 to 52 in the year 2023 and the number of participants increased from 6,100 to 27,500. Similarly, the total number of processions on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi increased from 17 in the year 2022 to 51 in the year 2023 and the number of participants increased from 5,550 to 35,700,” it noted.

During Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 16 last year in Jahangirpuri, violence clashes between two communities had erupted. It resulted in eight police personnel and one civilian getting injured in stone-pelting and vandalism.

This year, however, the police allowed processions under heavy security deployment for the two festivals in restricted stretches in the north-west Delhi area, after it had earlier denied the permissions.

Processions were taken out in other parts of the city as well with adequate security.

Earlier in February, Mr. Saxena had pulled up Delhi Police and said that recent incidents of crime in the city — including the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case and Shraddha Walkar’s murder — exhibit “a glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”. He had also flagged shortcomings in investigations, adding that such loopholes weaken the public’s confidence in the police.

At the conference of District Commissioners, the L-G had also advised police personnel to be present among people on a 24x7 basis and said visible policing helps prevent crime by deterring criminals.