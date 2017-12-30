L-G inspects ongoing projects in east Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal inspected several areas in east Delhi on Saturday to take stock of ongoing projects.

East Delhi Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ranbir Singh, chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary of Urban Development Authority and Public Works Department (PWD) Renu Sharma and DDA Commissioner (Land) Rajeev Verma were also present.

“Mr. Baijal took stock of the development works under way at National Highway 24. He directed the NHAI for beautification, cleanliness, proper lighting and greenery on both sides of the highway road,” a statement by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) read.

Bus lane on NH-24

“He further directed that a bus lane be developed on NH-24 for convenience of citizens. Mr. Kumar assured the L-G that all development works on the highway road, as per his directions, would be completed before January 26,” read the statement.

The L-G also inspected Vikas Marg, Pushta Road and Ring Road and directed senior officials of the PWD to carry on beautification works, and ensure proper lighting and signages.

Mr. Baijal also took a look at the Seelampur flyover and appreciated the artwork done on the flyover by NGO ‘Netritatva’.