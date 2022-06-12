L-G inspects Bharat Vandana Park construction 

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday visited the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park at Dwarka and directed officials to try and complete the project before its scheduled deadline. He also asked the officials to ensure the “highest standards” of construction.

Spread across 220 acres, the project is being developed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) under the aegis of the Delhi Development Authority.

The park is set to house replicas of monuments from different States, among other attractions, and is expected to be completed before the 75th anniversary of Independence.